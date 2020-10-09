Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Oct 9, 2020
Beijing's parks receive 2.8 million visitors during holiday

(Xinhua)    09:28, October 09, 2020

People visit the Beijing Ancient Architecture Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 2, 2020. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- Major parks and the Museum of Chinese Gardens and Landscape Architecture in Beijing received 2.8 million visitors during the eight-day National Day holiday ending on Thursday, according to the Beijing Municipal Administration Center of Parks.

The peak daily visitor number from 11 municipal parks occurred on Oct. 3, with 412,000 visitors, the center said.

Amid regular epidemic control, online reservations for tours were required, and visitor caps have been set to avoid crowd gathering. Visitors enjoyed art performances, flower shows, exhibitions, and science popularizing activities in the parks.

The daily online ticket booking rate for the Summer Palace has been close to 100 percent since Oct. 2, while those for the Tiantan (Temple of Heaven) Park, Jingshan Park, and Beijing Zoo remained above 80 percent.

The Tiantan Park, the Summer Palace, and Beijing Zoo were the most-visited destinations during the holiday.

