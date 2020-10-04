Sudanese gov't, armed groups sign peace deal to end conflicts

Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir and Chadian President Idriss Deby (front, from L to R) hold aloft the peace deal in Juba, South Sudan, Oct. 3, 2020. The Sudanese government and armed groups on Saturday signed a final peace deal in South Sudan's capital Juba to end armed conflicts. (Photo by Denis Elamu/Xinhua)

After a full year of negotiations, the Sudanese government and armed groups on Saturday signed a final peace deal in South Sudan's capital Juba to end armed conflicts.

The signing ceremony, which was broadcast live by Sudan's official TV, was attended by South Sudan's President Salva Kiir, Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

The participants also included representatives from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Chad and Egypt in addition to regional and international organizations such as the United Nations, the African Union, the Arab League and the European Union.

Deputy Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council Mohamed Hamdan Daqlu signed the deal for the Sudanese government, while leaders of nine armed groups, under the Revolutionary Front Alliance, signed for the alliance.

Al-Burhan, addressing the signing ceremony, vowed that there will be no return to war, saying "we will not deviate from the peace. We reiterate our keenness to implement what has been agreed on."

Meanwhile, Al-Hadi Idris, chairman of the alliance, urged the international community to support implementation of the peace agreement.

The deal included protocols of security arrangements, power and wealth sharing, compensation for the displaced people and refugees, land ownership, and realization of justice and development.

Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki, reiterated the AU support for the peace deal in Sudan.

"Implementation of the deal is harder than its signing. The AU will support this deal," he said.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, addressing the signing ceremony, voiced Egypt's support to Sudan's peace deal.

"I reaffirm Egypt's firm determination to continue working with the brothers in Sudan to enhance the aspects of the standing partnership between our two countries," said Madbouly.

Since October 2019, South Sudan has been mediating between the Sudanese government and the armed groups from Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile regions.

Sudan's Justice and Equality Movement, led by Jibril Ibrahim, the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM) /Minni Minnawi faction, the Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM)/northern sector (Malik Agar and Abdelaziz al-Hilu factions) and opposition groups from eastern, central and northern Sudan, took part in the talks with the government.

However, the SPLM/northern sector led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu has not yet signed the peace deal after the mediation suspended the negotiation between it and the Sudanese government, while the SLM/Abdul Wahid Mohamed Nur faction refused to join the peace talks.