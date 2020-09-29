China to offer emergency humanitarian aid to Sudan

Chinese Ambassador to Sudan Ma Xinmin (C) attends a virtual reception to celebrate the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at the Chinese embassy in Khartoum, Sudan, Sept. 28, 2020. China will offer emergency humanitarian aid worth 300,000 U.S. dollars to Sudan, Chinese Ambassador to Sudan Ma Xinmin said on Monday. (Photo by Mohamed Khidir/Xinhua)

KHARTOUM, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- China will offer emergency humanitarian aid worth 300,000 U.S. dollars to Sudan, Chinese Ambassador to Sudan Ma Xinmin said on Monday.

"We believe that the Sudanese government and people will definitely be able to overcome the floods and rebuild their homes as soon as possible," Ma said at a virtual reception held at the Chinese embassy in Khartoum to celebrate the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

He further expressed condolences to the victims of the flood disaster, noting that "we are willing to provide support and assistance to the Sudanese side within our capacity."

Meanwhile, Sheikh Khidir, senior adviser to the Sudanese prime minister, said that "Sudan always appreciates the Chinese support at international forums, the valuable Chinese assistance to combat the coronavirus pandemic and the cash support for Sudan to face the floods and torrential rains which have recently hit Sudan."

For his part, Ali Yousif, executive director of the Arab-Chinese Friendship Societies' League, an affiliate of the Arab League based in Sudan, commended China's supportive stances to Arab states.

"China's support to the Arab countries in combating coronavirus has proved that we live in the world of common destiny, which is one of the most important concepts of the Belt and Road Initiative," said Yousif.

The floods and torrential rains which recently hit Sudan have killed tens of peoples and destroyed thousands of houses.