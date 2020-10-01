Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 1, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Highlights of Chinese Women's Volleyball Championship in South China's Guangdong

(Xinhua)    14:18, October 01, 2020

(SP)CHINA-JIANGMEN-VOLLEYBALL-CHINESE WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP(CN)

Li Yingying (Top) of Tianjin spikes the ball during the second stage match between Tianjin and Zhejiang at the 2020 Chinese Women's Volleyball Championship in Jiangmen, South China's Guangdong Province, on Sept. 30, 2020. (Xinhua/Qin Lang)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】【13】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York