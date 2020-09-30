Kuwaiti emir passes away at 91, new emir named

File photo taken on Oct. 29, 2019 shows Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah attending the opening ceremony of the fourth ordinary session of the Kuwaiti National Assembly's 15th legislative term in Kuwait City, Kuwait. Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah passed away on Tuesday, according to Kuwait's Amiri Diwan. (Xinhua)

KUWAIT CITY, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah passed away at the age of 91 on Tuesday.

"With great sadness and sorrow, the Amiri Diwan mourns the passing of his Highness, the late Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah," the Amiri Diwan, which serves as the royal palace of the Kuwaiti emir, said in a statement.

According to a statement released by the Kuwaiti government, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah passed away in the United States at 4 p.m. local time of Kuwait City (1300 GMT).

"With his passing, Kuwait, the Arab and Islamic regions and humanity as a whole have lost a distinguished icon," the government statement said.

The government announced 40 days of mourning for the Emir's death and decided to close government and official institutions for three days starting Sept. 29.

On July 18, the Emir was admitted to hospital for a medical checkup and had a "successful" surgery a day later, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) quoted Minister of Amiri Diwan Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah as saying.

On July 23, the Emir left for the United States to complete medical treatment, KUNA reported.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was born on June 16, 1929. In September 2014, the United Nations honored him the title of Humanitarian Leader for his continuous efforts in humanitarian work.

Meanwhile, Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has been named the new Kuwaiti emir after the death of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti government announced on Tuesday evening after an extraordinary meeting.

Sheikh Nawaf was born on June 25, 1937. He had served as the minister of interior from 1978 to 1988 when he was appointed as minister of defense.

On Oct. 16, 2003, a royal decree was issued to name Sheikh Nawaf as first deputy prime minister and minister of interior.

On Feb. 7, 2006, he was named crown prince.