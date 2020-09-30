Photo series 1986-2020: Tian'anmen Square National Day flowerbed tradition

A giant flowerbed has been installed at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, for the celebration of the upcoming National Day.
The flowerbed themed “Blessings to the Motherland” is 18 meters high. It holds representative flowers of all localities, including peonies and Chinese roses, as well as fruits such as pomegranates and apples.
2020
Beijing started decorating Tian'anmen Square with large flower arrangements for National Day in 1984.
They have since become a tradition in the capital for the National Day holiday each October, developing their design over the years.
The following are photos of flowerbeds at Tian'anmen Square from 1986 to 2019. (Photos/Beijing Urban Construction Group, Beijing Daily)
1986
1987
1988
1989
1990
1991
1992
1993
1994
1995
1996
1997
1998
The flowerbed was not installed on the square due to the military parade in 1999. The photo shows a flowerbed in the shape of a ship along the Chang’an Avenue.
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019