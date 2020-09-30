Photo series 1986-2020: Tian'anmen Square National Day flowerbed tradition

A giant flowerbed has been installed at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, for the celebration of the upcoming National Day.

The flowerbed themed “Blessings to the Motherland” is 18 meters high. It holds representative flowers of all localities, including peonies and Chinese roses, as well as fruits such as pomegranates and apples.

2020

Beijing started decorating Tian'anmen Square with large flower arrangements for National Day in 1984.

They have since become a tradition in the capital for the National Day holiday each October, developing their design over the years.

The following are photos of flowerbeds at Tian'anmen Square from 1986 to 2019. (Photos/Beijing Urban Construction Group, Beijing Daily)

1986

1987

1988

1989

1990

1991

1992

1993

1994

1995

1996

1997

1998

The flowerbed was not installed on the square due to the military parade in 1999. The photo shows a flowerbed in the shape of a ship along the Chang’an Avenue.

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019