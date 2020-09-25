Europa League: AC Milan vs. Bodo/Glimt

AC Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu (R) celebrates his goal during the Europa League third round qualifying football match between AC Milan and Bodo/Glimt in Milan, Italy, Sept. 24, 2020. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)
Trump’s seven minutes of nonsense brings U.S. into disrepute
Archeologists unearth ancient bronze pot containing alcohol…
Wonderland beyond imagination: explore Enshi in central Chi…
Commentary: U.S. hardliners on China are repeating historic…
South China’s Guangxi finds way out of poverty through catt…