Ambassador Zhang Jun solemnly refutes the vicious attacks by the US at the UN Security Council

Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations. [Photo/Xinhua]

On 24 September, Ambassador Zhang Jun, Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations, spoke at the Security Council VTC meeting on “Maintenance of international peace and security: global governance after COVID-19”, solemnly refuting the vicious attacks on the United Nations and China by the US Permanent Representative to the United Nations. The full text of the remarks is as follows:

China appreciates Niger for initiating this meeting. It's a moment for solidarity and cooperation.

Just now in their statements, the vast majority of Council members called for upholding multilateralism and strengthening solidarity and cooperation.

This reflects the general consensus of the international community.

Regrettably, we once again heard noises from the US that are so at odds with the atmosphere of the meeting.

China resolutely opposes and rejects the baseless accusations by the US.

For quite a while, some US politicians have been obsessed with attacking other countries and UN bodies.

Abusing the platform of the UN and its Security Council, the US has been spreading political virus and disinformation, and creating confrontation and division.

Such practice cannot defeat the virus. On the contrary, it has seriously disrupted the joint efforts of the international community to fight the pandemic.

I must say, enough is enough. You have created enough troubles for the world already.

China was the first to be hit by COVID-19. The time line of China’s response is clear.

Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese people have united together in the fight against the virus.

China’s great efforts and sacrifice are clear to all.

China’s contribution to the global battle against the pandemic is also well recognized.

The US should understand that its failure in handling COVID-19 is totally its own fault.

The US has nearly 7 million confirmed cases and over 200,000 deaths by now.

With the most advanced medical technologies and system in the world, why the US has turned out to have the most confirmed cases and fatalities?

Many countries which were hit by the pandemic around the same time have already contained the virus, and why the US has failed to do so?

According to the official data of the US, its minority groups register a higher rate, disproportionate with their population, of infection and fatality, why? What is the fundamental cause?

Before pointing fingers at others, perhaps the US politicians need to give honest answers to these questions. If some one should be held accountable, it should be a few US politicians themselves.

The US should understand that blaming others will not solve its own problems.

All countries have their problems along the way of development.

And these problems should first and foremost be solved through one’s own efforts.

By shifting responsibilities, or “lying, cheating, stealing”, one will not solve any problem, but only drift further down the wrong direction.

The US is now standing against the international community, and completely isolated. It’s time to wake up.

What the US needs to do is stop the political manipulation, stop labeling or politicizing the virus, focus on combating the virus at home, and support the UN and the WHO in playing their roles.

The US should understand that a major power should behave like a major power.

When the world is facing many daunting challenges, major countries should shoulder special responsibilities.

The US always portraits itself as a “force for good”, and vows to play a leading role in global affairs.

China, like many other countries, welcomes such efforts of the US to make contributions to world peace and progress of humanity. This being said:

—To be a good leader, one must lead by example.

It should be a model in following international law and fulfilling international obligations.

It should take up the responsibilities, rather than pursuing exceptionalism, withdrawing from international institutions and treaties at will, and disassociating itself from global governance.

—To be a good leader, one must promote international cooperation.

It should respect and unite all, and value good faith and equality, rather than forcefully imposing sanctions, creating division and confrontation, bullying others, and leading the world to conflicts or even wars.

—To be a good leader, one must make tangible contributions to humanity.

It should promote cooperation against global challenges, provide more global public goods, adopt a people-centered approach, and lead the world towards a better future, rather than always putting its own interests first, seeking monopoly, or even using national power to curb the development and technology progress of other countries.

We hope the US, as the most powerful country in the world, will return to the right track of mutual respect and win-win cooperation, and shoulder its due responsibility for world peace and prosperity.