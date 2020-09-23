Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Sep 23, 2020
Poverty alleviation projects improve people's livelihood in Guangxi

(Xinhua)    14:28, September 23, 2020

CHINA-GUANGXI-POVERTY ALLEVIATION(CN)

The Third Pingnan Bridge is under construction in Pingnan County, Guigang City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 8, 2019. Over the past five years, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region have conducted a series of poverty alleviation projects, such as accelerating the construction of transportation infrastructure in poor areas, carrying out a drinking water project, relocating over 710,000 impoverished people from inhospitable areas and improving the quality of education. (Xinhua/Cui Bowen)


