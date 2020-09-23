Rice-crab commensal eco-agriculture mode helps increase people's income in Hebei

Photo taken on Sept. 22, 2020 shows the crabs raised in paddy fields in Lingtou Village, Lutai Economic Development Zone of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province. In recent years, local authorities of Lutai have put efforts into the organic rice production. People here developed a rice-crab commensal eco-agriculture mode that river crabs are bred in growing rice. This mode has created a new method for farmers planting rice to increase incomes. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)