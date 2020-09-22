China and UN enter new era 75 years on

It has been 75 years since the United Nations was founded. China's cooperation with the UN is growing stronger and deeper and is entering a new era.

China has taken a more proactive part in international affairs and made greater contributions to world peace and development. China stands for the international system built around the UN.

China plays an active role in safeguarding regional and international peace and security, and participating in UN peacekeeping operations. China also plays an essential role in addressing climate change, and promoting high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

China and UN founding

Photographers take pictures of the delegation of the People's Republic of China when the delegation attended the 26th UN General Assembly on Nov 15, 1971. [Photo/Xinhua]

The UN officially came into existence on Oct 24, 1945. China is a founding member of the intergovernmental organization and the first country to sign the UN Charter.

On October 25, 1971, the 26th Session of the UN General Assembly, recalling the principles of the Charter, adopted Resolution 2758 with an overwhelming majority and decided to restore the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China in the UN.

The resolution stated that the People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government of China. The resolution also recognized that the People's Republic of China is one of the five permanent members of the Security Council.