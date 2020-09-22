What has China contributed to the UN over the years?

Photo taken on March 10, 2020 shows the visitors' entrance to the United Nations headquarters in New York. (Xinhua/Wang Jiangang)

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- China, a founding member of the UN and the first country to sign the UN Charter, has made tangible contributions to the international organization over the years. On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the UN, let's take a review of China's support for it.

As the largest developing country and a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China embraces the lofty ideals of the UN by contributing to humanity's cause of peace and development and promoting with concrete actions a community with a shared future for mankind.

In December 2018, China's share of the UN peacekeeping budget for 2019-2021 was raised from 10.24 percent to 15.22 percent, making it the second largest contributor only after the United States.

China has dispatched more than 40,000 peacekeepers to over 30 missions, contributing more peacekeepers than any other permanent member of the Security Council. The Chinese peacekeepers are highly commended by both the UN and the host countries for their strict discipline and professionalism.

In the face of COVID-19, China has actively responded to the UN-initiated Global Humanitarian Response Plan: a cash donation of 50 million U.S. dollars to the World Health Organization, assistance in kind to over 150 countries and international organizations, and medical exports to more than 200 countries and regions.