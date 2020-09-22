China and UN by the numbers

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations (UN).

A high-level event will be held on September 21 to commemorate the anniversary under the theme: "The future we want, the United Nations we need: reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism”.

On October 25, 1971, the UN General Assembly adopted Resolution 2758, restoring the lawful rights of the People's Republic of China at the UN.

Here's a video to know more about China's role in the UN, by the numbers.

(Produced by Sun Tianren, Huang Jingjing, Zhao Dantong, Lv Fu and Cui Jie)