UN survey finds majority believes global cooperation vital to dealing with challenges

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Over 87 percent of respondents to a United Nations (UN) global survey released Monday believe global cooperation is vital to dealing with today's challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Seventy-five years after its founding, six in 10 respondents believe the UN has made the world a better place. Looking to the future, 74 percent see the UN as 'essential' in tackling the challenges," according to statement from the UN.

"However, respondents want the UN to change and innovate: to be more inclusive of the diversity of actors in the 21st century, and to become more transparent, accountable and effective," it said.

In January 2020, the UN launched a global consultation to mark its 75th anniversary.

Through surveys and dialogues, it asked people about their hopes and fears for the future.

It is also the largest survey to date on priorities for recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, said the press release.

As of Sept. 21, over one million people from all countries and all walks of life had taken part.

"Their answers provide unique insights into what the public wants at this challenging time for the world. They are released today to coincide with the UN General Assembly's official commemoration of the 75th anniversary, held under the banner: the future we want, the UN we need," it said.

"Across regions, ages and social groups, respondents were broadly united in their priorities for the future," it said.

"Amid the current COVID-19 crisis, the immediate priority for most respondents is improved access to basic services - healthcare, safe water, sanitation and education, followed by greater international solidarity and increased support to those hardest hit. This includes tackling inequalities and rebuilding a more inclusive economy," it added.

"Looking to the future, the overwhelming concerns are the climate crisis and the destruction of our natural environment. Other priorities include ensuring greater respect for human rights, settling conflicts, tackling poverty and reducing corruption."

"People are thinking big - they are also expressing an intense yearning for international cooperation and global solidarity. Now is the time to respond to these aspirations and realize these aims. In this 75th anniversary year, we face our own 1945 moment," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in the statement.

"We must meet that moment. We must show unity like never before to overcome today's emergency, get the world moving and working and prospering again, and uphold the vision of the Charter," the UN chief noted.