Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Sep 21, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Outdoor concert held in Xi'an

(Xinhua)    16:29, September 21, 2020

CHINA-SHAANXI-XI'AN-ORCHESTRA-CONCERT (CN)

Members of the Xi'an Orchestra perform in a free outdoor concert, which is also live-streamed for the online audience, near the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 19, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York