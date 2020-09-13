Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Sep 13, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Tourism festival kicks off in Shanghai

(Xinhua)    10:14, September 13, 2020
Tourism festival kicks off in Shanghai
Photo taken on Sept. 12, 2020 shows the opening ceremony of the 31st Shanghai Tourism Festival in Shanghai, east China. The Shanghai Tourism Festival opened on Saturday night in a bid to boost culture and tourism consumption in autumn. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

SHANGHAI, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai Tourism Festival opened on Saturday night in the Nanjing Road Walkway, in a bid to boost culture and tourism consumption in autumn.

The festival, which will last until Sept. 27, features 102 travel routes and products, as well as 156 activities.

Companies, including Trip.com Group, Meituan, and Baidu, as well as other cultural, tourism, and internet giants, will launch special activities during the ensuing weeks in a bid to provide brand-new experiences to tourists.

Shanghai also launched an online festival platform for the first time, on which people can get guidance and advice for traveling and shopping by scanning a QR code on their cellphones.

Provinces and cities across the Yangtze River Delta jointly participated in the festival by setting up special venues in the cities of Nantong, Wenzhou, and Huangshan, launching cross-provincial tourist activities, and offering tourism products with discounts.

The authorities have set up work teams for epidemic prevention and control.

The first Shanghai Tourism Festival was held in 1990.


【1】【2】【3】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York