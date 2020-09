A staff member of China's telecom giant Huawei presents its self-developed chip technology at the 10th China Smart City and Intelligent Economy Expo in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 11, 2020. Unveiled here on Friday, the 10th China Smart City and Intelligent Economy Expo showcases the latest products and technologies in the area. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)