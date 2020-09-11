A representative of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR)(R) presents a thank-you card to a member of the mainland nucleic acid test support team in Hong Kong, south China, Sept. 10, 2020. TO GO WITH "Hong Kong LegCo members visit mainland COVID-19 testing team" (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

HONG KONG, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Representatives of the Legislative Council (LegCo) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and Hong Kong medical sector on Thursday visited members of the mainland nucleic acid test support team in Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong representatives held a discussion session with Li Dachuan, chief leader of the mainland support team, and conveyed the gratitude of the Hong Kong people to the support team.

Martin Liao Cheung-kong, convener of pro-establishment LegCo members, said that the mainland has made remarkable achievements in fighting COVID-19. The support test team has spared no effort to help Hong Kong to launch the Universal Community Testing Program, solving the problem of shortage of manpower in COVID-19 testing in Hong Kong.

Ko Wing-man, former secretary for food and health of the HKSAR government, said that virus testing is a very important measure in the anti-epidemic work, which helps cut off the hidden transmission chain in the community, laying an important foundation for Hong Kong society to return to normal.

Li said that with the care of the central government, the support team assisted Hong Kong in completing the testing program, expressing their deep affection and kindness to Hong Kong people.

Since arriving in Hong Kong, the support team has always felt the support from different sectors in Hong Kong, Li said, adding that this is also an encouragement for the support team to overcome difficulties in the testing work.

As of 8 p.m. Thursday, over 1,520,000 people have registered at the centers for testing since the launch of the community testing program on Sept. 1, and over 1,340,000 specimens collected under the program had been tested.