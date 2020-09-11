China asks OPCW to build consensus on Syria's chemical weapons issue

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Thursday asked the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to build consensus on the issue of chemical weapons use in Syria.

The chemical weapons issue is of great concern for all. China objects to hasty conclusions and accusations on alleged use of chemical weapons in the absence of solid evidence. Rushing to conclusions is not conducive to closing the Syrian chemical weapons dossier and even damages the mutual trust among the Syrian parties, and thus harms the political process, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

The OPCW should endeavor to strengthen mutual trust among states parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) and keep the tradition of making decisions based on consensus. Questions and different opinions should be encouraged instead of neglected. All parties should engage in dialogue and consultation to reach agreement, he told a Security Council meeting.

Pushing for a vote while there is still significant divergence only causes confrontation and undermines cooperation. It is harmful to the OPCW's authority, operation and long-term interests. Unfortunately, such practice has happened several times in the OPCW. Many countries, including China, are seriously concerned, he said.

With regard to the OPCW's decision to establish the Investigation and Identification Team for the purpose of identifying the perpetrators of chemical weapons use in Syria, and the decision of the 94th OPCW Executive Council meeting, which condemned Syria for chemical weapons use, China's position is firm and clear, said Geng. "I would like to emphasize that the OPCW should strictly comply with the provisions of the Chemical Weapons Convention in the conduct of its work, instead of being used as a geopolitical tool by certain state parties."

The international community should join hands to maintain the professionalism, objectiveness and impartiality of the OPCW and reject any attempts of politicization, he said.

China gladly takes note that the Syrian government and the OPCW have maintained communication and cooperation through letters and video conferences. It calls on the two sides to continue such engagement and resolve pending issues through cooperation, said Geng.

The Syrian Permanent Mission to the United Nations has submitted a number of letters to the president of the Security Council, offering information and expressing concern. China calls on the OPCW and the international community to give attention and response to these letters, he said.

As a CWC state party, China firmly opposes the use of chemical weapons for any purpose by any country, organization, or individual, under any circumstances, he said.