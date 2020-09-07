Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Sep 7, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

U.S., Turkish forces bring in military reinforcement to bases in NE Syria

(Xinhua)    08:33, September 07, 2020

DAMASCUS, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. and Turkish forces on Sunday brought in new military reinforcements to their bases in the northeastern province of Hasakah, state news agency SANA reported.

The U.S. forces on Sunday brought military and logistic reinforcement from their bases in Iraq through the al-Walid crossing east of Hasakah province to the base in the northern countryside of Hasakah, said SANA.

On Friday, the U.S. forces sent 50 military vehicles from Iraq into Syria through the al-Walid crossing, the report added.

Over the past few hours, the Turkish forces brought large amounts of military gears from Turkey through the Ras al-Ayn and al-Sukkariyah crossings in northern Hasakah countryside heading toward their bases in the villages of Bab al-Khir, Daoudia, and Eineq al-Hawa.

SANA said the entry of military gears by both powers is "a violation of international laws."

It said throughout the past few months, the U.S. and Turkish forces have sent thousands of military vehicles to reinforce their "illegitimate" bases in northern Syria.

The Syrian government completely condemns the presence of Turkish and U.S. forces on Syria soil as both powers entered the country illegally and supported various groups against the Syrian government.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York