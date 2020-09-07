U.S., Turkish forces bring in military reinforcement to bases in NE Syria

DAMASCUS, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. and Turkish forces on Sunday brought in new military reinforcements to their bases in the northeastern province of Hasakah, state news agency SANA reported.

The U.S. forces on Sunday brought military and logistic reinforcement from their bases in Iraq through the al-Walid crossing east of Hasakah province to the base in the northern countryside of Hasakah, said SANA.

On Friday, the U.S. forces sent 50 military vehicles from Iraq into Syria through the al-Walid crossing, the report added.

Over the past few hours, the Turkish forces brought large amounts of military gears from Turkey through the Ras al-Ayn and al-Sukkariyah crossings in northern Hasakah countryside heading toward their bases in the villages of Bab al-Khir, Daoudia, and Eineq al-Hawa.

SANA said the entry of military gears by both powers is "a violation of international laws."

It said throughout the past few months, the U.S. and Turkish forces have sent thousands of military vehicles to reinforce their "illegitimate" bases in northern Syria.

The Syrian government completely condemns the presence of Turkish and U.S. forces on Syria soil as both powers entered the country illegally and supported various groups against the Syrian government.