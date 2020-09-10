IS inmates stage riot in Kurdish-run prison in northeastern Syria: watchdog

DAMASCUS, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Islamic State (IS) inmates staged a riot on Wednesday inside a prison run by the Kurdish forces in Syria's northeastern province of Hasakah, a war monitor reported.

In the riot that broke out after midnight, IS inmates destroyed a wall in Ghweiran prison and reached the yard of the facility, demanding permission for family visits and fair trials, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Kurdish security forces laid siege to the prison while warplanes of the U.S.-led coalition hovered over the prison, the Britain-based watchdog said.

It is the second such riot in Ghweiran prison since July.

On July 30, 16 IS inmates staged a riot in the prison and were shot dead by the Kurdish security forces.

The Observatory said Ghweiran prison houses thousands of foreign IS members detained by the SDF.