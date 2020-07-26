Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jul 26, 2020
Syrian ambassador says U.S. "harassment" against Iranian passenger plane "terrorist act"

(Xinhua)    09:50, July 26, 2020

The Syrian ambassador to Tehran said Saturday that the "harassment" against the Iranian passenger plane in the Syrian sky by the United States was a "terrorist act," Tehran Times daily reported.

"Harassment against the Iranian passenger plane of Mahan airline by the U.S. fighter jets in Syria's sky is a symbol of the U.S. terrorist actions against civilians," Adnan Hassan Mahmoud said in a statement on Saturday.

Mahmoud said that "it is a violation of law and international agreements on non-military flights."

The ambassador also noted that the presence of occupying forces in Syria threatens "security and stability in the region."

On Thursday evening, two U.S. fighter jets came close to an Iranian Beirut-bound passenger plane over Syrian airspace, which forced the pilot of Iran's Mahan Air to change altitude to avoid collision, according to Iran's state TV.

The Iranian plane had to dive and make a quick landing at the Beirut airport after U.S. warplanes blocked its passage, it said.

