A firefighter sprays water to put out the fire in Anavissos, a seaside village at southern Attica, in Athens, Greece, on Sept. 9, 2020. On Wednesday morning a fire broke out at the area of Anavissos, some 45 kilometers south of Athens, burning trees and bushes, threatening houses and buildings while some villages at the area were precautionary evacuated. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)