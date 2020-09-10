China international services trade fair closes

Photo taken on Sept. 9, 2020 shows a passage to the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China. The six-day CIFTIS concluded in Beijing on Wednesday. As the first major international economic and trade event held by China since the outbreak of COVID-19, this year's CIFTIS has attracted 22,000 enterprises and institutions from 148 countries and regions, including 199 Fortune 500 companies. Provincial-level regions, centrally-administered state-owned enterprises and financial institutions have formed trade groups for the first time, participating in active transactions, with 240 contracts signed. The 2020 CIFTIS hosted exhibitions and 190 forums and business talks covering 12 major sectors such as transport, travel, construction, insurance services, financial services, telecommunications, computer and information services, as well as cultural services. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- The China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), the first major international economic and trade event held both online and offline by China since the COVID-19 outbreak, closed on Wednesday.

The fair highlighted new forms and models of business such as digital trade, 5G communications, industrial internet, smart office and blockchain innovation, said Xian Guoyi, an official with the Ministry of Commerce.

Provincial regions, central enterprises and financial enterprises formed trading groups and signed 240 agreements during the event, Xian said.

The ministry will introduce negative lists for cross-border trade in services this year to promote the institutional opening-up in the services sector, Xian added.

The fair's official website received 7.2 million views, and the official app received 8.05 million views, said Yan Ligang, head of the Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau.

According to Yan, a total of 5,372 enterprises from home and abroad set up online exhibition booths, including 2,037 three-dimensional booths.

An online platform will continue to be open to enterprises for a certain period for online registration, online exhibition booth building, negotiations and contract signing, Yan said.

The CIFTIS, themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," opened on Sept. 4. The six-day event included the Global Trade in Services Summit, four summit forums, and more than 100 other industry seminars and forums.