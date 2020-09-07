Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Sep 7, 2020
Breathtaking drone view of Enshi Grand Canyon in C China's Hubei

By Liu Ning (People's Daily Online)    14:51, September 07, 2020

Enshi Grand Canyon is located in Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China’s Hubei Province. Its cliffs stretch for hundreds of miles. The grand canyon has a 3,600-meter-long geo-fracture, which drops 75 meters in depth on average. The beauty and steepness of the canyon has earned it the nickname of the “Oriental Colorado Canyon”.

Photo taken on Aug. 31, 2020 shows the scenery of the Enshi Grand Canyon, located in Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China’s Hubei Province. The canyon is bordered by Yangtze Three Gorges in the north, Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in the south and the neighborhood of Yichang city in the east. Its cliffs stretch for hundreds of miles. (Photo: Zeng Zhiqiang/People's Daily Online)

