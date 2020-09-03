Xi attends commemoration of 75th victory anniversary of anti-Japanese war, WWII

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese leaders led by Xi Jinping on Thursday morning attended a commemoration in Beijing for the 75th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

The other leaders included Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan.

The event was held at the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression near Lugou Bridge, also known as Marco Polo Bridge, in the western suburb of Beijing.

It was also attended by representatives from all walks of life, including veterans who took part in the war, relatives of military officers and martyrs who fought in the war, and relatives of foreign friends who contributed to the victory of the war.

The commemoration started at 10 a.m. All participants sang the national anthem and then paid a silent tribute to those who sacrificed their lives in the war.

After the mourning, 14 honor guards laid seven flower baskets, with characters "Eternal Glory to Martyrs Who Died in Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression" on their red ribbons, in the entrance hall of the museum.

Xi and other leaders ascended the steps and stopped in front of the flower baskets.

Xi straightened the ribbons on a basket.

Then, other senior officials and representatives from all walks of life presented bouquets of flowers to martyrs.