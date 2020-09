Aerial photo taken on Sept. 1, 2020 shows the construction site of the closure of a long-span bridge over an expressway in southeast China's Fujian Province. The closure operation of the 1.8 km-long bridge was successfully conducted on Tuesday. The bridge is part of the province's Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway, with a designed speed of 350 km/h, which is expected to be put into operation in 2022. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)