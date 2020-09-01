Hong Kong's daily COVID-19 cases back to single digit

HONG KONG, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- The number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong dropped to single digit once again since the start of the third wave of outbreak in early July.

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including seven local cases, at a press conference on Monday afternoon, with the total tally standing at 4,810.

Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the CHP's Communicable Disease Branch, said five of the seven local cases were related to previously confirmed cases, while infection sources of the other two remained unknown.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 343 patients are still hospitalized, including 26 in critical condition. The accumulated number of related deaths rose to 89.

Hong Kong has experienced the third round of outbreak since July 5, with daily increases exceeding 100 for days in a row. On Aug. 24, nine new cases were reported, which was the first single-digit report since the resurgence.

Chuang warned that the ups and downs of the epidemic situation demonstrated the existence of asymptomatic cases and residents should still maintain vigilance.