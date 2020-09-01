Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Sep 1, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Hong Kong's daily COVID-19 cases back to single digit

(Xinhua)    10:40, September 01, 2020

HONG KONG, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- The number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong dropped to single digit once again since the start of the third wave of outbreak in early July.

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including seven local cases, at a press conference on Monday afternoon, with the total tally standing at 4,810.

Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the CHP's Communicable Disease Branch, said five of the seven local cases were related to previously confirmed cases, while infection sources of the other two remained unknown.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 343 patients are still hospitalized, including 26 in critical condition. The accumulated number of related deaths rose to 89.

Hong Kong has experienced the third round of outbreak since July 5, with daily increases exceeding 100 for days in a row. On Aug. 24, nine new cases were reported, which was the first single-digit report since the resurgence.

Chuang warned that the ups and downs of the epidemic situation demonstrated the existence of asymptomatic cases and residents should still maintain vigilance.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York