Hong Kong looks to expand service cooperation with Qianhai: Carrie Lam

(Xinhua)    17:01, August 27, 2020

HONG KONG, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam said Thursday that Hong Kong looks to expand cooperation with Shenzhen's Qianhai in finance, professional services and innovation.

With its advantages in openness and internationalization, Hong Kong can serve as a two-way opening-up platform and jointly explore business opportunities with Qianhai, Lam said in a video speech for a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong pilot cooperation zone.

Lam hopes Qianhai, which is aimed at expanding cooperation in modern services, can carry out more favorable measures for Hong Kong businesses and residents.

As far, the number of Hong Kong-funded firms in Qianhai has surpassed 11,000 and over 200 Hong Kong innovation teams were established under a youth innovation and entrepreneur program.

The successful cooperation will be an example of closer Hong Kong-mainland ties and bolster the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Lam said.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

