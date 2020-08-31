HK police confident of meeting challenges, safeguarding national security: police chief

HONG KONG, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong police are confident of meeting various challenges, maintaining public order and safeguarding national security in Hong Kong, Commissioner of Police Chris Tang Ping-keung said.

With the national security law for Hong Kong taking effect two months ago, the police have made steady progress in law enforcement, setting up the national security department and arresting more than 20 people suspected of breaching the law, according to Tang.

In a recent exclusive interview with Xinhua, Tang said the police will "make thorough investigations into related cases and take further action when there is sufficient evidence."

The law, coming in after prolonged social disturbances, is aimed at plugging national security loopholes, restoring the law and order, and protecting the rights and interests of Hong Kong residents.

It targets crimes seriously endangering national security, namely secession, subversion, terrorist activities, and collusion with a foreign country or external elements to endanger national security.

Tang believes that the law has proved to be a strong deterrent to rioters who rampaged through Hong Kong last year.

"Violent incidents and illegal processions and assemblies have almost disappeared...and we can see the law is significant to maintaining public order in Hong Kong," he said. "Of those who plotted to mess up Hong Kong, some have claimed to disassociate themselves with violence and some have absconded."

Tang refuted rumors that the rights of Hong Kong residents were not well protected during the police operations.

"The law stipulates clearly that the principle of the rule of law shall be adhered to in preventing, suppressing, and imposing punishment for offenses endangering national security," Tang said. "In law enforcement, the police have always adhered to the principle, acted in a highly professional and rational manner, and fully protected the lawful rights and interests of the public."

Tang condemned the rumor-mongers and urged residents not to be misled.

While Hong Kong has largely returned to peace thanks to the new law, Tang still warned of lurking dangers and said the police will remain vigilant.

"Hong Kong once faced relatively dire threats from homegrown terrorism for a period since the beginning of the year, with some explosives and hazardous chemicals seized...and we cannot let down our guard."

Tang said the police will continue to timely handle violent incidents and crimes and better protect the peace and order in Hong Kong.

With a history of more than 170 years, the Hong Kong police are one of the oldest in the world and have long been considered "Asia's finest." Although many police officers were targeted by rioters during social unrest last year, with some injured during operations and some doxxed online, police officers still fulfilled their duties and Tang is "proud of their performance."

The original aspiration of a police officer is to crack down on crimes and bring criminals to justice, Tang said.

"The Hong Kong police will adhere to it and effectively assume the responsibilities. I also hope Hong Kong residents can enhance law-abiding awareness and make joint efforts to maintain peace and stability in Hong Kong," he added.