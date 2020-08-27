Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Aug 27, 2020
Hong Kong police confirm arrest of 2 opposition lawmakers of HKSAR

(Xinhua)    11:02, August 27, 2020

HONG KONG, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong police said on Wednesday that they had arrested 16 people, including two opposition lawmakers Lam Cheuk-ting and Ted Hui Chi-fung, over two cases related to last year's social unrest.

The police arrested three males and one female, including Lam and Hui, members of the Legislative Council (LegCo) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), in an incident happened on July 6, 2019 outside Tuen Mun police station, Chan Tin Chu, Senior Superintendent of police, told a media briefing.

They were suspected of attempting to pervert the course of public justice, accessing to computer with criminal or dishonest intent, criminal damage and illegal gathering, according to Chan.

Lam was also suspected of participating in a riot on July 21, 2019 in Yuen Long. He and 12 other male suspects were arrested by the police over the incident, Senior Superintendent Chan said, adding that the accusation of so-called collusion between the police and the triads in the Yuen Long incident was untrue.

The police strongly condemn any act of violence, Chan said, stressing that the police will not tolerate crimes and will enforce the law impartially.

