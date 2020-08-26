Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Aug 26, 2020
English>>

2 lawmakers of HKSAR arrested by police

(Xinhua)    12:32, August 26, 2020

HONG KONG, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- Two members of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Lam Cheuk-ting and Hui Chi-fung were arrested by Hong Kong police Wednesday morning, according to local media.

The Democratic Party of Hong Kong said on social media that the police arrested Lam and Hui at their homes respectively over a case that happened in Tuen Mun Park last year.

Lam was also suspected of participating in a riot on July 21 last year.

The police have not yet confirmed the above information to the reporter as of press time.

