Video Competition Promotes China-Africa People-to-People Connectivity

Participants will use short videos to tell unforgettable stories of China-Africa cooperation and the close bonds between people.

Johannesburg, August 28 (People’s Daily Online) - A short video competition was launched on Aug. 28 for contestants to share their stories and experiences related to increasingly diverse China-Africa relations at a time when the world is facing major challenges such as COVID-19.

The Second CHINAFRICA Short Video Competition, held under the theme Working Hand in Hand for a Shared Future, is open to Africans and Chinese alike, with the aim of promoting China-Africa friendship and enhancing people-to-people understanding.

Following the inaugural competition last year, a micro videos category has been added so that anyone with a smartphone can take part. Also, this year’s competition will be held in three zones - China, Senegal and South Africa.

“It is fitting that a short video contest is being held this year to tell the stories of exchanges between China and African countries and between Chinese and African people,” Gao Anming, Vice President and Editor in Chief of China International Publishing Group (CIPG), an advisory institution for the competition, said in his keynote speech at the opening ceremony.

Gao said he hopes the contest will present an authentic account of China-Africa joint efforts to cope with COVID-19 through touching and heartwarming images and narratives. It is also his hope that participants will dig deeper into China-Africa cooperation and exchanges to discover more stories.

The vitality of the China-Africa friendship lies in inheritance and innovation, said Lin Yi, Executive Vice President of the Chinese-African People’s Friendship Association. Through the popular media format of short videos, the China-Africa friendship story will be told, shared and known by more people, especially the younger generation, she said.

Lin hopes more young people can join the competition so that the China-Africa friendship can be renewed and passed on from generation to generation.

The video competition is being launched at a challenging time when the entire world is affected by COVID-19, said Elisio Benedito Jamine, Senior Political, Peace and Security Officer of the AU Permanent Mission to China.

“This environment of uncertainty poses a great challenge to the creativity of the competitors in bringing the unforgettable stories of China-Africa cooperation and closeness between people,” he said.

The competition is an opportunity to encourage Africans who have visited China to share their video material and their own stories of how they see and perceive China, said Ayanda Holo, Director of International Media Relations of the Government Communication and Information System of South Africa.

Abdoulaye Salam Madior Fall, founder and CEO of Seneweb Group, Senegal, and organizer of the contest in the Senegal zone, pledged to ensure that the contest enjoys the best coordination possible through a good communication pipeline and dedicated human resources.

People-to-people friendship has played a unique role in China and Africa’s fight against the epidemic and has created a solid foundation for building a China-Africa community with a shared future, said Adri Senekal de Wet, Executive Editor of Business Report at Independent Media Group, South Africa.

By standing side by side, China and Africa will surely be able to step outside this darkest period in history and shape a bright future, she added.

Li Yafang, President of BEIJING REVIEW, said as China’s only magazine featuring in-depth reports and analysis on China-Africa issues, ChinAfrica is committed to promoting exchanges and cooperation between China and Africa. She believes the competition will bring many extraordinary stories about China-Africa friendship and strengthen mutual understanding through interactive activities.

The competition is supported by CIPG and the Chinese-African People’s Friendship Association. It is hosted by BEIJING REVIEW, and organized by ChinAfrica Magazine and the Africa Bureau of BEIJING REVIEW.

To join the competition, please visit:

http://www.chinafrica.cn/Homepage/202008/t20200807_800217034.html