Photo taken on Aug. 29, 2020 shows the interior of Sigmund Freud Museum in Vienna, Austria. Sigmund Freud Museum in Vienna reopened to visitors on Saturday after an 18-month renovation and reconstruction. The "birthplace of psychoanalysis," where the famous physician, psychoanalyst and thinker Sigmund Freud lived and worked for nearly half a century, offers a modernized and enlarged museum infrastructure. (Photo by Georges Schneider/Xinhua)