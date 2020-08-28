Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Aug 28, 2020
Typhoon Bavi brings gales, rainstorms to cities in northeast China

(Xinhua)    17:05, August 28, 2020

CHINA-LIAONING-BENXI-TYPHOON BAVI-DOWNPOURS (CN)

A pedestrian takes shelter from a downpour in Benxi, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 27, 2020. Typhoon Bavi, the eighth of this year, brought gales and rainstorms to cities in northeast China. (Photo by Lin Lin/Xinhua)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】

