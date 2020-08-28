People visit Lisbon Book Fair 2020 in Portugal

People visit the Lisbon Book Fair 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal, on Aug. 27, 2020. The 90th edition of the Lisbon Book Fair, originally scheduled for May/June, kicked off on Aug. 27 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)
Three Gorges Reservoir helps guarantee safety of China’s Ya…
Latest flood on China's Yangtze River passes Three Gorges D…
South Sudan inaugurates China-aided cancer screening facili…
Fact check: Pompeo's fact-twisting China speech versus the …
China's economy is bouncing back: WSJ