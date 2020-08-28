Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Aug 28, 2020
People visit Lisbon Book Fair 2020 in Portugal

(Xinhua)    17:00, August 28, 2020

PORTUGAL-LISBON-BOOK FAIR

People visit the Lisbon Book Fair 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal, on Aug. 27, 2020. The 90th edition of the Lisbon Book Fair, originally scheduled for May/June, kicked off on Aug. 27 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)


