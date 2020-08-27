China, Russia kicks off sci-tech innovation year

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan attends the opening ceremony of China and Russia's Year of Scientific and Technological Innovation via video link on Aug. 26, 2020. China and Russia launched their Year of Scientific and Technological Innovation on Wednesday. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova also attended the opening ceremony via video link. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- China and Russia launched their Year of Scientific and Technological Innovation on Wednesday.

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova attended the opening ceremony via video link.

With concerted efforts from both China and Russia, the number of activities scheduled to be held under the Year of Scientific and Technological Innovation has exceeded 1,000, which showed the huge potential of the two sides' cooperation on scientific and technological innovation, Sun noted.

Sun called for better cultivation of strategic flagship projects, the utilization of joint labs and research centers, exchanges of personnel, and coordination in entrepreneurship and investment, so as to intensify the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era.

Golikova said Russia and China, both as major countries in science and technology, would benefit from innovation cooperation.

The Year of Scientific and Technological Innovation is expected to help better align the Eurasian Economic Union with the Belt and Road construction, and promote bilateral ties, Golikova said.