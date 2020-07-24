Xi, Putin congratulate 8th meeting of China-Russia dialogue mechanism between ruling parties

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday respectively sent congratulatory letters to the eighth meeting of the dialogue mechanism between the ruling parties of China and Russia, held via video link.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, expressed his warm congratulations on the meeting.

He said since the outbreak of COVID-19, China and Russia have supported and helped each other, and worked together to tide over the difficulties and oppose external interferences, giving new strategic connotations to bilateral cooperation, fully demonstrating the profound friendship between the two peoples, and reflecting the high level and distinctiveness of China-Russia relations in the new era.

The pandemic shows once again that mankind lives in a community with a shared future, and all countries must unite and cooperate to deal with challenges together, Xi said.

Noting that China and Russia are responsible major countries and permanent members of the UN Security Council, Xi said the two countries should continue to strengthen strategic communication and coordination, and make greater contributions to jointly responding to various risks and challenges, opposing hegemonism and unilateral actions, maintaining world peace and stability, defending international fairness and justice, and promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Xi stressed the dialogue mechanism between the ruling parties of China and Russia is an important platform and channel for bilateral strategic communication and coordination.

He expressed the hope that representatives of the two parties will have full exchanges and in-depth communication over the theme of the meeting, and contribute their wisdom and strength to deepening the China-Russia comprehensive strategic coordination in the new era.

Putin said in his congratulatory message that Russia-China relations have reached an unprecedentedly high level and set an example for coordination between countries. The two sides have made concerted efforts to resolve regional and global problems, and jointly promoted and safeguarded the international security and stability.

Noting that the dialogue between the ruling parties of Russia and China has always been an important part of bilateral ties, Putin said the United Russia party and the Communist Party of China have regularly exchanged experience, promoted bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation projects in various fields, and overcoming the impact of COVID-19, they have continued to promote related cooperation through the new form of remote communication.

He expressed the belief that the meeting will have rich and useful discussions, put forward new ideas and initiatives, and further consolidate the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination.