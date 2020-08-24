U.S. builds cable barrier along sections of border with Canada

A cyclist is seen near a cable barrier along the border between Canada and the United States in Aldergrove, British Columbia, Canada, on Aug. 23, 2020. The United States built a cable barrier along some sections of the cross-border between U.S. Washington State and the Canadian province of British Columbia to curb "dangerous criminal enterprises," according to CTV on Thursday. A U.S. border official told CTV that the cable barrier not only protects people in the United States and Canada, but it also aids in securing this portion of the border by deterring illegal vehicle entries in both directions, a U.S. border official told CTV. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)