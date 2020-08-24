Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Aug 24, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

U.S. builds cable barrier along sections of border with Canada

(Xinhua)    09:45, August 24, 2020

A cyclist is seen near a cable barrier along the border between Canada and the United States in Aldergrove, British Columbia, Canada, on Aug. 23, 2020. The United States built a cable barrier along some sections of the cross-border between U.S. Washington State and the Canadian province of British Columbia to curb "dangerous criminal enterprises," according to CTV on Thursday. A U.S. border official told CTV that the cable barrier not only protects people in the United States and Canada, but it also aids in securing this portion of the border by deterring illegal vehicle entries in both directions, a U.S. border official told CTV. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York