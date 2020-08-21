Industrial Museum of China: exploring China's industrial heritage

Industrial Museum of China, located in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning province, is a microcosm of China's industrial history. Known as the "Oriental Ruhr", Shenyang is the industrial heartland of China, and even of northeast Asia.

The museum, which was built amongst the remaining structure of a former factory in Shenyang, is now the largest comprehensive industrial museum in China.

Featuring over 1,300 cultural relics from around the country, the museum aims to provide visitors with a better understanding of China’s industrial heritage and serves as a research base for China’s industrial culture and historical industrial materials. Visitors can see century-old machine tools, the world’s largest-caliber cast tube, and a life-size replica of China’s first metal national emblem.

Covering an area of about 80,000 square meters, this landmark building records the century-old development of Chinese industry and has witnessed the revitalization of Shenyang.