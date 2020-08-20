Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Aug 20, 2020
Pilots conduct last-minute inspections before flight

(China Military Online)    13:43, August 20, 2020

A pilot assigned to an aviation regiment under the PLA Air Force goes through pre-flight inspections together with maintenance personnel prior to a flight training exercise in late July, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yuan Hua)


