Bayern Munich team train ahead of UEFA Champions League semifinal

(Xinhua)    16:12, August 19, 2020

The Bayern Munich team train during a training session ahead of their UEFA Champions League Semi Final match against Olympique Lyonnais at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon, Portugal, Aug. 18, 2020. (Photo by Julian Finney/UEFA via Xinhua)


