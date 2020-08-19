Xi inspects east China's Anhui Province

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, checks the water situation of the Huaihe River and learns about local measures for flood control, disaster relief and post-flood production recovery at a floodgate in Funan County in Fuyang, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 18, 2020. Xi on Tuesday inspected Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

HEFEI, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Tuesday inspected east China's Anhui Province.

While visiting Funan County in the city of Fuyang, Xi went to a floodgate, a luggage and bag company and a "zhuangtai," a residential structure on raised ground with higher elevation that functions as a safe haven from river floods.

Xi checked the water situation of the Huaihe River and learned about local measures for flood control, disaster relief and post-flood production recovery. He also visited and consoled those affected by floods. Enditem