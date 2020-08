A local staff member sings folk songs while walking through a suspension bridge at the Ayi River scenic spot in Pengshui Miao-Tujia Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 13, 2020. Abounding with mountains, streams, trees, fountains and canyons, the Ayi River scenic spot has integrated its natural beauty with folk culture to develop tourism industries. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)