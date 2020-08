Staff members load the commodities onto a cargo airplane at the Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 13, 2020. An all-cargo air route linking China's Hangzhou and Spain's Madrid was launched Thursday. The route, operated three times a week by Air China Cargo, is expected to more than half the shipping time of foreign trade commodities to about 10 days. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)