Villager Qu Haibo works in a corn field in Chatai Village, Heiyupao Township, Zhenlai County, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 12, 2020. Once a national-level poverty-stricken county, Zhenlai County has shaken off poverty in 2019 after years of anti-poverty efforts. Now the county plans to upgrade its rural infrastructure and industrial structure with various supportive funds. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)