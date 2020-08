An hair embroidery artwork is shown at an art museum in Wenzhou,East China’s Zhejiang province. Hailed as a "unique skill of the world", hair embroidery is one of the gems of Chinese embroidery art. As the name indicates, hair embroidery refers to embroidery where human hair is used as a thread instead of other materials. Since Chinese people generally have black hair, embroidery is also called "Moxiu" (black embroidery).