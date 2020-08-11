China to establish green packaging standard system

China will implement mandatory national standards to ensure that the express delivery industry uses hazard-free packaging materials, and basically establish a comprehensive green packaging standard system with clear priorities and an optimized structure by the end of 2022, according to a guideline.

(Photo/Xinhua)

The guideline was recently issued by eight related departments, including the State Post Bureau (SPB), the country’s postal authority.

According to the requirements, the related departments will continue to improve the green packaging standard system for the entire process from design, materials and recycling to disposal.

“With the introduction of national standards such as the Green Product Assessment - Packings for Express Service, and Specifications for Information Exchange of Express Items in Air Transport, China has basically established a green packaging standard system in recent years,” said Zhu Lei, head of the Qingdao Research Institute at the Beijing Institute of Graphic Communication.

According to Zhu, a standard system is basically in place in the express delivery sector, covering the packaging of materials, testing, inspection and certification. The introduction of the guideline has accelerated the standardization process of green packaging in the sector.

Speeding up the transformation of green packaging in the delivery industry is exactly what is required to promote high-quality development in the sector, said Zhao Min, deputy director of the SPB, adding that the bureau will increase the supply of green packaging materials in the future.

In addition, the SPB will guide express delivery enterprises to expand the use of recyclable packaging boxes according to various standards, Zhao noted.