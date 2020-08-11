Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020
Junior high schools in Wuhan reopen for students in first, second grades

(Xinhua)    09:53, August 11, 2020

Students line up to get their temperature checked before entering the Hubei Shuiguohu No. 1 Middle School in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 10, 2020. Junior high schools in Wuhan reopened and resumed classes for students in their first and second grades on Monday. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】

