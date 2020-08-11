Junior high schools in Wuhan reopen for students in first, second grades

Students line up to get their temperature checked before entering the Hubei Shuiguohu No. 1 Middle School in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 10, 2020. Junior high schools in Wuhan reopened and resumed classes for students in their first and second grades on Monday. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)
