Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Aug 7, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

County in SE China’s Fujian develops under-forest industries to shake off poverty

(People's Daily Online)    11:33, August 07, 2020
County in SE China’s Fujian develops under-forest industries to shake off poverty
Photo shows Jiewen village, cradle of China’s reforms of the woodland collective ownership system, in Wan’an township, Wuping county, southeast China’s Fujian province. (People’s Daily Online/Wang Xi)

Wuping county in Longyan, southeast China’s Fujian province, has been encouraging farmers to develop under-forest industries, such as plantations, raising livestock and poultry, as well as green industries including eco-tourism, in order to alleviate poverty.

Known as the cradle of the country’s reforms of the woodland collective ownership system, Wuping has been deepening its reforms in recent years.

By 2019, the county had fostered 110 new types of under-forest business entities, increasing the average incomes of about 30,000 households by about 50,000 yuan. It has also received 2. 5 million tourists, with income from the sector exceeding 1 billion yuan. The total output of the county’s forestry has hit 7.5 billion yuan.

“Thanks to the government’s sound policies, we’ve started to live more prosperous lives,” local residents said.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York